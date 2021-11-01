Plante offers tax break for homeowners, Coderre offers to lobby for Bill 96 tweak

In their final week on the campaign trail, Montreal's two major candidates for mayor offered two more dueling promises Monday.

Plante focused on families and homeowners, saying she wanted to give the owners of homes valued at under $500,000 a lower residential tax rate.

She also proposed subsidies for middle-class families on transit.

Coderre, meanwhile, directed his energies towards English-speakers, saying he would ask for a modification of Bill 96 to allow Montreal to provide essential services in English to anyone who asks.

The bill currently proposes to cut off English services, and switch to French, after a few months to those who immigrate to the city and are learning French.

Advance voting took place this weekend, with the upcoming Saturday and Sunday the official voting days.

