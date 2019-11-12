Plateau mayor looking to stick it to SUV drivers: report

The newly-elected mayor of the Plateau Mont-Royal borough appears to be following in the footsteps of his not very car-friendly predecessor, Luc Ferrandez.

Luc Rabouin was easily elected in a by-election last month on mayor Valerie Plante's Projet Montréal ticket. And Radio-Canada is reporting he will announce at next month's council meeting that parking stickers for SUVs will cost more than those for ordinary cars.

There's no suggestion, however, of how much more the stickers would cost.

The Plateau borough already has the most expensive street parking stickers in the city, at $140 per year. By contrast, it costs only $52 to get a parking sticker in the downtown Ville-Marie borough.

Raising parking rates for SUVs was not on Rabouin's platform for the Oct. 6 by-election, which he won with two-thirds of the vote, though he was clear on support for traffic-calming measures and encouraging public transit and active transportation options.

The popularity of SUVs and light trucks has exploded in the last decade and a half, with their numbers doubling on the island of Montreal since 2004.