Players complain of high costs in hockey as Quebec tries to increase interest in the sport

Quebec hockey players are calling for more subsidies for the increasingly expensive sport a day after Premier Francois Legault announced he was looking to drum up interest in the sport among the province's youth.

Gianluca Gatto, 11, was among the budding hockey stars getting a skate in with Quebec Junior AAA Montreal-East Rangers on Friday.

“It’s like having superstars practice with us,” he said.

Patiner sur la même glace que les Canadiens, c’était un rêve de p’tit gars. C’est un peu ça le but du Comité québécois sur le développement du hockey annoncé hier. Que les petits Québécois et les petites Québécoises retrouvent l’amour et le plaisir de notre sport national. pic.twitter.com/MJwhHAsh50

Junior, Bantam, Peewee and any other level of hockey player will tell you, playing the sport is very expensive, especially for those playing at higher levels.

"At our age, full equipment costs around $2,000 to $3,000 easy," said Ranger Matis Bossa.

Playing for a Triple-A league for 15 to 17 year olds costs about $10,000 per year, and families with kids in the Junior AAA Montreal East pay $4,000.

Is cost keeping Quebecers from pursuing higher level hockey?

“I’ve played with a lot of Quebec hockey players and they’re very talented," said Ranger Steven Ianni Dinardo. "It surprised me that there aren’t a lot in the NHL right now."

Ianni Dinardo has an idea for Legault's committee looking into why there are fewer young Quebecers interested in the sport.

"It would be nice to get a little Quebecer discount on skates," he said. "Maybe that would help out a bit."

Former pro Nick Romano, who played in Europe and North America for 15 years agrees that subsidies are needed for youth, which will help more players reach higher levels -- all the way to the NHL.

Having more Quebecers on the Habs would also be a bonus, said Romano.

“For the older fan, for the adult fan, I don’t think it really makes a difference for many people. For the casual fan and especially for the kids, at least they’ll be able to see themselves in a local product,” he said.

Visibility matters, Romano said, and it may just be the extra push some younger players need.

“I want to play for the NHL," said 8-year-old Paolo di Genarona. "I wanna win the Stanley Cup in the NHL."