Playing in empty arena, Canadiens top Flyers 3-2 in shootout

Jonathan Drouin was the only scorer in the shootout, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday night in a mostly empty Bell Centre because of the rise of COVID-19 cases.

Quebec public health officials asked the Canadiens to play without fans in their home arena earlier Thursday to help slow the spread of the virus. The Canadiens agreed to the provincial government's request, making the game the first at Bell Centre without spectators since Game 4 of the 2021 North Division semifinal against the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 25.

Artturi Lehkonen and Laurent Dauphin scored in regulation for Montreal. Cayden Primeau, son of former Philadelphia player Keith Primeau, allowed two goals on 38 shots. He saved every shootout attempt.

Max Willman and Jackson Cates scored for the Flyers. Carter Hart stopped 38 of 40 shots.

The Caandiens game Saturday against the Boston Bruins has been postponed.

-- This report by The Associated Press was first published on Dec. 16, 2021.