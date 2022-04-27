iHeartRadio
Plea deal offered to Quebec woman accused of sending poison to Donald Trump

This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, showing the booking photo of Pascale Ferrier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, HO - Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office

United States prosecutors say they've offered a plea deal to the Montreal-area woman accused of mailing poison to former president Donald Trump.

The deal would include the three charges Pascale Ferrier faces related to a letter containing ricin that was mailed to the White House in 2020, as well as 16 federal charges she faces in Texas, where she is alleged to have mailed poison to several law enforcement officials.

Federal prosecutor Michael Friedman said during a brief court appearance today that Ferrier will have until the end of June to decide whether to accept the offer, the details of which were not disclosed.

Friedman says the deal is complex and the charges Ferrier faces are serious, adding that eight of the Texas charges carry a possible life sentence.

Ferrier was found fit to stand trial in March.

She is scheduled to be back in court June 30.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022.

