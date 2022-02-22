iHeartRadio
PM announces 'first round' of sanctions against Russia, troop deployment to Latvia

image

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled Canada’s “first round” of economic sanctions against Russia for its recognition of independence of two non-government controlled Eastern Ukraine regions.

Trudeau said the government is banning Canadians from all financial dealings with the “so-called independent states” of Donetsk and Luhansk and will sanction members of the Russian parliament.

Canada will also send 460 troops to Latvia as part of Operation REASSURANCE.

 

