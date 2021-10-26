PM Trudeau names new defence, health, foreign affairs ministers in sizable cabinet shakeup

OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has considerably shaken up his cabinet roster, naming new ministers to key portfolios including defence, health, foreign affairs, and environment, while adding in a handful of rookies.

In a swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall, the new minority Liberal cabinet was unveiled, and it includes some new titles, including a new minister for mental health and addictions, and a minister for housing.

Gender parity has been restored following losing four female ministers after the last election, and the front bench includes new emphasis on regional development agencies. Overall there are 39 members of the new cabinet, including Trudeau, with just seven ministers retaining the same positions they previously held, and a few others holding slightly revamped titles.

Anita Anand, who led the country’s COVID-19 vaccine procurement effort, is replacing Harjit Sajjan as minister of defence in taking on the military’s sexual misconduct crisis. Sajjan is being moved to minister of international development. Canada’s new procurement minister, who will quickly face pressure to ensure all contracts with pharmaceutical companies are in place for potential COVID-19 booster shots, is Filomena Tassi.

Patty Hajdu has been moved from the health file after 19 months of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been given a new mandate as minister of Indigenous services. Carolyn Bennett has been shuffled out of Crown-Indigenous relations, and that portfolio has been given to Marc Miller. Hajdu will soon play a role in the government deciding whether it will appeal a decision by the Federal Court to uphold two Canadian Human Rights Tribunal orders requiring Ottawa to pay out billions of dollars to Indigenous children.

Jean-Yves Duclos is the new minister of health, and Bennett has been tapped to be his associate minister of health as well as holding the new role of minister of mental health and addictions. Also taking on a new role is Ahmed Hussen, as the minister of housing, diversity and inclusion.

The public safety portfolio has been split in two, seeing Bill Blair maintain the emergency preparedness element, while Marco Mendicino takes on public safety. Replacing Mendicino as immigration, refugees and citizenship minister is cabinet newcomer from Atlantic Canada, Sean Fraser.

Among the other Liberals new to cabinet—most of whom have been MPs for years—are Mark Holland, who previously was the chief government whip but is now taking the key Government House Leader role stickhandling legislation through the minority Commons; re-elected Randy Boissonnault, Marci Ien, Helena Jaczek, Kamal Khera, Gudie Hutchings, and newly-elected Pascale St-Onge.

Bardish Chagger and veteran Liberal Marc Garneau have been shuffled out of cabinet, and stepping into the foreign affairs portfolio previously held by Garneau will be Melanie Joly.

In this senior and high-profile role, Joly will take on Canada’s international and diplomatic relationships, including with the United States and China.

Jonathan Wilkinson is moving from environment to natural resources, and long-time environmental activist Steven Guilbeault is Canada’s new environment minister.

Deciding to put new faces in the foreign affairs and environment files comes just days before Trudeau’s trip to the G20 Summit in Italy and then the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland.

Moving back into Canadian heritage role is Pablo Rodriguez, who will quickly face a few hot files, including what becomes of controversial Bill C-10 and promised new online harms legislation that had a contentious consultation process this summer.

Jim Carr, who previously was in cabinet without a formal ministerial role as Trudeau’s special representative for the Prairies, was not present for the swearing-in ceremony.

In late September, Trudeau announced that Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland would stay put and continue to be his second in command.

The ministers and ministers-designate strode up the driveway Tuesday morning, tucked under umbrellas and behind facemasks, alongside their loved ones. An orchestra played upon their arrival, and inside the ballroom where the ceremony took place, one-by-one the new cabinet were greeted by Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon as they read their oaths of office.

Trudeau will speak with reporters following the ceremony, and he’s expected to be asked how this new front bench will reflect the government’s priorities in the 44th Parliament.

He has already indicated that COVID-19’s economic and health impacts will remain agenda item No. 1. Indigenous relations, climate change, and child care were also key Liberal focuses during the 2021 federal election campaign.

The new Parliament will kick off on Nov. 22, with a speech from the throne.

Here’s the full new roster of cabinet ministers: