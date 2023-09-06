Poilievre vs Legault: Premier defends tramway after Conservative's 'incompetent politicians' dig

Quebec Premier Francois Legault responded Wednesday to Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s negative remarks on Quebec City's tramway project.

Poilievre had hinted that, if he became prime minister, he was not going to fund “projects mismanaged by incompetent politicians.”

“I don't think it's a poorly managed project,” replied Legault at a press conference in Alma, Que., specifying that the tramway is managed by the Quebec City, not the province.

He added that his government was prepared to cover “part” of the over-budget tram's costs.

It’s still unclear how much the project will eventually cost, which remains a controversial subject in the capital. Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Legault agree that the total will exceed the forecast $3.6 billion.

“There are overruns in all infrastructure projects,” remarked the premier.

The bill is supposed to be divided between various levels of government -- Quebec is supposed to pay half. Ottawa assumes 40 per cent, and the municipal administration pays the remaining 10 per cent.

“No, the federal government should not pay for the cost overruns (of the tram),” said Poilievre earlier on Wednesday, during his party's convention in Quebec City, which will continue over the next few days.

“Let me signal this to all politicians: I will not pay for cost overruns. When I am prime minister, we will deliver projects with a budget. That's how it works for the single mom. That's how it works for small businesses. They have a budget and they hit the budget.”

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023