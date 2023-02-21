Pointe-Calumet man may face murder charges after woman's body discovered

A man in his 30s who is already facing criminal charges after the discovery of his mother's lifeless body last Thursday in Pointe-Calumet, in Quebec's Lower Laurentians, may face other charges, according to reports from Lac des Deux-Montagnes police.

Authorities will be guided by what the autopsy, performed on the body of the woman in her 60s, finds. Findings should be revealed shortly.

On Tuesday morning, Danic Laframboise, a suspect known to the police, was already facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, contempt of corpse, theft and breach of condition of release.

He was awaiting an appearance at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse later in the day for his release hearing.

When Deux-Montagnes police officers arrived at the residence where the body was found last Thursday, they found that the victim had been lifeless for some time. Police say the victim's relatives had not had any news of her for several days.

The autopsy will reveal the exact cause of death. The pathologists found traces of violence on the body.

Investigators from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) could be called in to lead the investigation in this case, if a murder charge is laid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 21, 2023.