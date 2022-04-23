Pointe-Claire divided following exclusion of Fairview parking lot from zoning freeze

Divisions are deepening in Pointe-Claire after city council voted to exclude the Cadillac Fairview mall parking lot project from a development freeze.

The real-estate development company wants to build three 27-storey towers near the new REM station. Building on 900-car parking lot was off limits until this week, when council voted to reverse this restriction — a decision Pointe-Claire mayor Tim Thomas opposes.

“Hopefully councillors come to their senses and change their mind,” he said.

Christian Marcotte, who has lived in Pointe-Claire for 55 years, is also against the decision.

“Condos are going up everywhere, and I feel like the city is being sold to promoters,” she said.

“I don’t recognize my city.”

Marcotte was one of about 50 to attend a Pointe-Claire town hall meeting on Saturday.

Some in the crowd said the units could help with a housing crunch: "For seniors I’ve been looking to downsize, but there’s no place to downsize to," said one attendee.

Others left feeling optimistic about the future.

"I came away feeling much more relieved with what council is planning to do," said resident Keith Morris.

But not everyone was convinced.

“We moved here for the quality of life and green space. That’s why we want to keep it as nice as it is,” resident Nasr El Dabee told CTV News.

Councillor Brent Cowan voted to lift the freeze on construction, but insists the project isn’t a done deal.

“A lot of citizens were worried about details like height, size, green space. Those conversations will still be held regardless,” he said.

Cadillac Fairview also owns the woods next to the mall, but those woods are still part of the zoning freeze for the time being.

The final vote on the fate of the Fairview parking lot will take place May 3.