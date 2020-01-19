Pointe Claire families eager to take Zero Waste Challenge

Applications are already piling up as Pointe Claire seeks eight families to undergo a zero waste challenge. 19 families have expressed an interest so far.

The successful applicants will commit to seven months of finding ways to reduce the garbage they generate.

Pointe Claire mayor John Belvedere says the the chosen families will get an expert analysis of the waste they are generating now, along with some advice as they set realistic targets for reduction. They'll also get support over the phone during their seven-month eco-quest.



The families will have to weigh their garbage regularly, to keep them on track.

Applications for the Zero Waste Challenge can be submitted online until February 5th.