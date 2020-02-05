Pointe-Claire is looking for artist for Village mural

Pointe-Claire is looking for an artist or artists who can bring a little life to a plain concrete pyramid-shaped structure located at the entrance to the historic Pointe-Claire Village.

The mural will become part of the West Island city's pumping station, marking the eastern entrance to the Pointe-Claire Village on Lakeshore Dr.

This is the third permanent mural project and part of the city's overall vision to support and promote the creation of works of public art.

To be eligible candidates must:

Be a professional artist or collective of artists or be a recognized organization with experience in mural art

Reside or has a studio or workshop in the Greater Montréal area

The application must include an overview of the concept, the proposed artistic statement, including the development strategy, a budget, references and the artists' CVs.

Design requirements include:

With the goal of livening up the site, the mural should ideally cover the four sides of the building, or at least three of the four sides. Note that the mural cannot cover the door on the west side.

The mural must broadly reflect the theme of water.

The project must help improve the visual identity of the entrance to Pointe-Claire Village and, more generally, neighbourhood life.

The mural must not feature any advertising or promotional material for any product or company.

The mural most not contain any violation of intellectual property rights, trademarks, product brands or images of illegal activities.

The image must not reflect any particular position (political, religious, etc.). No work of an offensive nature (violent, sexist, racist) will be accepted.

The work must be comprised of entirely original elements. No reproduction, in whole or in part, will be accepted.

The work cannot include elements attached to the wall. It must be safe, durable and easy to maintain.

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, March 8.

A selection committee will announce the winner on June 3, with the mural being inaugurated in September.

The chosen candidate will have a maximum budget of $25,000.

To apply and find full details, visit the City of Pointe-Claire's website.