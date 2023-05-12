iHeartRadio
Pointe-Saint-Charles eatery Quebec Smoked Meat closing after 73 years


Quebec Smoked Meat, a family business in Pointe-Saint-Charles that has been selling old-fashioned smoked meat for 73 years, is closing down.

The owner, Richard Nower, cites staffing shortages, rising food prices, and his own health as reasons for the closure.

Nower says most of his 10 employees have been at the shop for almost three decades -- including a 69-year-old who works 3 days a week, and his 75 year old book keeper.

The news comes just days after another Montreal smoked meat institution, The Main Deli, shut down for similar reasons.

The closure of Quebec Smoked Meat leaves one less spot for Montrealers to get authentic, in-house smoked meat.

