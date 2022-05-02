iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Polar bear experts say killing animal in Quebec was necessary, standard practice

A polar bear at the Zoo Sauvage de St-Felicien in Saint-Felicien, Que. Monday, October 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Wildlife experts say it was necessary to shoot dead a polar bear that was found wandering on Quebec's Gaspe peninsula over the weekend.

Sylvain Marois with Quebec's Wildlife Department said today government officials didn't have the proper equipment or the tranquillizers needed to handle the 650-pound animal.

He says the bear was killed to ensure public safety after it was spotted in a wooded area Saturday near the town of Madeleine-Centre, Que., located about 580 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River.

Ian Stirling, one of the world's foremost polar bear experts and adjunct professor at the University of Alberta's department of biological sciences, says the bear's large size suggests it had been feeding off the southern Labrador Sea, where food is abundant.

Stirling says the bear most likely ended up in Gaspe by swimming to the peninsula or floating south on a piece of ice from Newfoundland.

Prof. Andrew Derocher, also with the University of Alberta's biological sciences department, says it is standard procedure to kill polar bears that wander into regions unused to them, adding that it would have been expensive to fly the animal back north.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 2, 2022, with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error