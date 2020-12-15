iHeartRadio
-10°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Polar vortex to bring southern Quebec its coldest temperatures of season so far

image.jpg

After a rather cloudy but mild stretch of weather this December, southern Quebec will finally be seeing some sun. But there is a catch -- it comes along with the coldest air of the season so far, thanks to the polar vortex.

The polar vortex -- that expanse of bitterly cold air usually concentrated around the North Pole -- is sinking south.

Frigid air is already gripping parts of the Prairies. The core temperature in Regina Monday morning was -29 degrees Celsius and the city reported a wind chill of -41.

TEMPERATURES MONDAY MORNING 

The colder air affecting Western Canada will be sliding into parts of Quebec and Ontario beginning tonight. Environment and Climate Change Canada has already issued extreme cold warnings for northwestern Quebec, where wind chills are expected to be around -38 Monday night.

Areas just south of that warning zone, including Abitibi-Temiscamingue, are under a special weather statement with wind chills expected to be around -35.

In Montreal, the temperature will drop to near seasonal Monday night, but the mercury will continue to fall steadily through the day on Tuesday.

By Tuesday night, Montreal will see a low around -18 degrees Celsius and a wind chill around -25: cold but not record-breaking. (The record low for December 15 is -28.3 in 1943.)

Temperatures will continue to be below average right through the week with milder air moving back in for next weekend. 

Normal high: -3 degrees Celsius 

Normal low: -11 degrees Celsius

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error