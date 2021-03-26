Police are asking for the public's assistance after a 62-year-old Quebec man went missing while airborne skiing

A man who went to Lake Champlain in the Monteregie region of Quebec on Wednesday to go airborne skiing has been reported missing.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) is asking for the public's help in finding Pierre Dunnigan, a 62-year-old resident of Bromont.

He was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on the ice of Lake Champlain, in Venice Bay, near the municipal wharf in Venise-en-Quebec, just north of the US border. His car was located in the parking lot of the municipal wharf.

Since then, his family has had no contact with him and the search for him has been unsuccessful.

Pierre Dunnigan is 5'8" (1.78 metres) tall and weighs approximately 174 pounds (79 kilos). He has medium-length grey hair, a beard, and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a full yellow coat, black trousers and a black helmet. His equipment included skis and an orange aero-tow.

The SQ is asking residents of the Venice Bay area to check their property and surrounding area for any clues or equipment that may assist in locating Mr. Dunnigan.

The Bromont Police Service is working with the SQ in the field search.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2021.