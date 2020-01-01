Police are investigating a pair of stabbings in Lachine
SPVM officers were called to Lachine Wednesday morning after two people were stabbed.
Police responded to a 911 call at 6:20 a.m. reporting that a person was stabbed New Year's Day on Camille St.
A woman was found with a stab wound to her upper body and transported to the hospital with wounds not considered life-threatening.
Officers then found a wounded 23-year-old man at the intersection of Saint-Pierre and Notre-Dame streets, who also had stab wounds to his upper body. He was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Neither victim is cooperating with police, and officers do not yet know if the two crimes are connected.
No arrests have been made.
Latest Audio
-
Dan Delmar's Most Fascinating Montrealers: Leah Lasry
Leah Lasry of Hampstead showed us all that you can indeed fight city hall, and win.
-
Heurtel: CAQ tried their trial balloon and it failed
Former provincial Liberal Cabinet Minister David Heurtel joined Dan to discuss the CAQ's entry exam for newcomers, are Quebec Police forces too insular and is Speaker Pelosi mishandling the Impeachment situation?
-
Renovictions, and what to do when your landlord raises your rent
Arnold Bennett, Housing Advocate