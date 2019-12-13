Police are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash southeast of Montreal

Surete du Quebec investigators in the Monteregie are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash that took place last week in Saint-Paul-de-l'Ile-aux-Noix, about 60 km southeast of Montreal.

Around 11 a.m. on Dec. 5, a road signaller was struck and killed by a red, 2010 Hyundai Elantra on Highway 223.

Provincial police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident and who can provide details on where the signaller was standing when she was struck, or on the trajectory of the vehicle before impact, to contact the SQ's Centrale de l'information criminelle at 1-800-659-4264.