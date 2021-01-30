iHeartRadio
Police are searching for missing 59-year-old man who may be in danger

Longueuil police (SPAL) are asking for the public's assistance in locating 59-year-old Irwin Northrup who is missing and may be in danger. SOURCE: SPAL

Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking the public for assistance in locating a man who went missing and may be in danger.

Irwin Northrup is 59 years old and was last seen Friday afternoon around 3:50 p.m. in Longueuil, Quebec.

Le @PoliceSPAL recherche Irwin Northrup, âgé de 59 ans. Il a été vu pour la dernière fois, le 29 janvier 2021 vers 15 h 50, à Longueuil. Nous craignons pour sa sécurité. Toute personne apercevant M Northrup est priée de contacter le 911 immédiatement. pic.twitter.com/F8BXQkY7XY

— Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) January 30, 2021

Authorities fear for his health and safety and are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

Northrup is 5'11" and about 175 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. He speaks French and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark tuque and carrying a thermos in a plastic bag.

One of his arms is in a sling.  

