Police arrest 11 teenagers for alleged threats against Montreal schools in possible 'confession' trend

A total of 11 teenagers have been arrested for allegedly making threats against multiple schools across the Greater Montreal area as part of a possible "confession" trend on social media.

Montreal police (SPVM) arrested six teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 years old.

After a high school in Châteauguay, on Montreal's South Shore, closed its doors Monday due to threats on social media, local police arrested five more minors.

The trend, according to police, involves students creating fake social media profiles and posting anonymous messages to "spread fear and confusion," according to Montreal police.

The force has issued a serious warning to others who are thinking of jumping in on the trend.

"We are all identifiable and a lapse in judgment can have costly repercussions," the police said. "Any threat made, whether in jest or not, exposes us to criminal prosecution. Those who spread or relay such messages are also subject to prosecution even if they are not the perpetrators."

The Montreal police cybersecurity unit regularly monitors social media as patrol officers "secure the area around the schools concerned," police note.

Online threats must be reported and police are encouraging people to call 911 if they come across one.

The force is also encouraging members of the public to take photos of threatening posts, as well as take note of anyone who encourages them.

"Never comment on or share such posts," the police adds.