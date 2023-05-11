Police arrest 3 following handful of arson-related crimes

Montreal police made three arrests this week following a series of arsons or attempted arsons in Lasalle, Saint-Laurent, and Saint-Leonard boroughs.

On Wednesday, police arrested 18-year-old Jupiter Sene following an overnight fire at a business on Thierry St, near Turley St, in LaSalle. Police say “a vehicle was used to set the business on fire.”

Sene appeared in court the day after. He’s facing arson and break-and-enter-related charges. Officers are also pursuing another suspect who they believe to be involved in the fire.

Also on Wednesday, a 20-year-old was stopped at around 7:40 p.m., police say, in Sorel-Tracy. That arrest followed what officers called an attempted-arson on an industrial building on McCaffrey St. in the Saint-Laurent borough on Tuesday.

He was released from police custody on the condition to reappear. Similarly to the other case, police are looking for another suspect as part of their investigation.

The third arrest involved 38-year-old Simon Bilodeau. He was arrested after police say a business on Provencher St. in the Saint-Leonard borough. He appeared at the Montreal courthouse and was charged with arson and possession of incendiary material.