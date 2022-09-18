Police arrest man after stabbings leave 3 injured

Three people were injured in a stabbing spree in Saint-Pie, Montérégie, Saturday night.

The event took place around 10 p.m. on Petit rang Saint-François in the municipality of the MRC des Maskoutains, about an hour southeast of Montreal.

The lives of the three injured are not in danger.

The suspect fled on foot before being located by police at 2 a.m., said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay.

The suspect is a 27-year-old man who was also injured and was transported to hospital.

He will be met by investigators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 18, 2022.