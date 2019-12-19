Police arrest man alleged to have burglarized several Montreal schools, seek two more suspects
Montreal police say they have arrested one of three men they suspect of burglarizing several schools over the past few months, mainly in the northern and eastern parts of the city.
The man who was arrested Tuesday appeared in court in Montreal Wednesday and was charged with three counts of breaking and entering.
The Service de police de la Ville de Montreal are now asking for the public's help in tracking down the other two suspects, one of whom is pictured above and one of whom is pictured below.
Police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to contact police by calling 911, visit their local police station or contact Info-Crime at 514-393-1133 or online, where information may be provided anonymously and confidentially.
