Police arrest Quebec man, 70, accused of historical sex offences allegedly involving a minor
Police on Montreal's South Shore say a 70-year-old man who was wanted on several historical sexual assault offences allegedly involving a minor has been arrested.
Christian Boisvert, who was wanted by Longueuil police, was arrested by the Sûreté du Québec around 2 p.m. Friday in the municipality of Dudswell, in the Haut-Saint-François MRC in the Eastern Townships.
Boisvert is accused of "several" sex offences that allegedly took place between 1972 and 1983, police said.
He is expected to make a court appearance by video link Saturday morning to face the charges, which include sexual assault, attempted rape, gross indecency, and indecent assault, according to police.