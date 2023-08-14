iHeartRadio
Police arrest second suspect in Ontario in Claudia Iacono killing


image.jpg

Montreal Police (SPVM) say they've arrested a second suspect from Ontario in connection with the shooting death of Claudia Iacono, who was gunned down in her car in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN-NDG) borough on May 16.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested in Toronto on Monday, according to a news release from the SPVM.

He is currently being held for possession of a firearm but is scheduled to appear by videoconference on Tuesday morning at the Montreal courthouse to face a murder charge.

Police arrested the first suspect in the killing in June. Joel Richard Clarke, 28, was charged with first-degree murder.

Iacono, the daughter-in-law of the late Montreal Mafia associate Moreno Gallo, was shot to death at the wheel of her car outside the salon she owned.

Police have not publicly revealed a motive for the killing.

