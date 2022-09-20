iHeartRadio
Police arrest suspect accused of wielding air gun outside of Montreal hospital

Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested a suspect after he allegedly brought a weapon to the Jewish General Hospital and allegedly fired pellets at a nearby residence.

The SPVM said in a news release in August that they were looking for a man who brandished an air gun in front of the hospital around 6 p.m.

Reports then came in about the same suspect firing at a residence on Carlton Ave. in the Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood. On Tuesday, police announced that a suspect was arrested in Toronto on Sept. 15. Menachem Mendel Cohen, 26, was scheduled to appear in court to face charges of intimidation with a weapon and mischief, according to the SPVM. 

Le #SPVM a procédé à l’arrestation de Menachem Mendel Cohen, qui était recherché pour avoir porté et dissimulé une fausse arme à feu à l’Hôpital général juif et d’avoir tiré des plombs en direction d’une résidence située à proximité. Détails ➡https://t.co/217qj8Mue1 pic.twitter.com/t5n7YA2XkM

— Police Montréal (@SPVM) September 20, 2022
