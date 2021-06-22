Police arrest suspect in attempted murder in Montreal North

Montreal police say they have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with an attempted murder with a firearm that took place in Montreal North in April.

Jimmy Ricky Castilloux-Gignac has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and other charges related to drug possession and trafficking, police say.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the stomach at the corner of Marie-Victorin Street and Langelier Boulevard on the afternoon of April 25. Police say suspects, wearing hoods, fled in an SUV. The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital and survived his injuries.

Police carried out five raids during the investigation that also resulted in the seizure of various quantities of cannabis, psilocybin, Xanax and other drugs.