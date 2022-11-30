Police arrest two more suspects in summer shooting at Quebec restaurant

Quebec provincial police have arrested two additional people following the killing of 42-year-old Bernard Cherfan, who was shot in a Laval restaurant in June.

Tafari Bezabeh, 19, appeared in court by videoconference Wednesday from a detention centre in Toronto to face a charge of first-degree murder, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Police also arrested a second man, 21-year-old Jalen Joel Campbell Brown. He’s facing charges of first-degree murder, as well as accessory after the fact.

Police have been investigating Cherfan’s killing since June 1, when several 911 calls alerted officers to a dinner-time shooting inside La Perle restaurant on des Laurentides Boulevard in Laval's Vimont district.

Several people were at the restaurant at the time of the shooting. Cherfan was shot at least once and later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police said Cherfan was known to have links to organized crime. Bezabeh and Campbell Brown are the second and third people to be arrested in connection to the shooting.

Two weeks after the incident, Durham Regional Police arrested 25-year-old Britney Lewis of Pickering, Ont. She appeared in an Ontario courtroom before she was transferred to Quebec to face charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

That case is still ongoing, and Lewis has not been convicted.

Reached by CTV News Wednesday, the Sûreté du Québec would not confirm whether there are more suspects on investigators’ radar.

