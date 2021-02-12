Police ask for help finding 15-year-old girl missing from Cote-des-Neiges since Tuesday

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl missing since Tuesday. She was last seen at a health establishment in Cote-des-Neiges.

Naomie Toto Furume is 5'3" and thin, with black hair, brown eyes and eyeglasses. She is Black and a French speaker.

She was last seen just after noon on Tuesday, Feb. 9 in a health setting in Cote-des-Neiges and didn't return home afterwards. Police investigators are worried for her safety.

She was last seen wearing a black winter coat with a fur-lined hood, black laced shoes and a backpack.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or to report it anonymously at 514-393-1133.