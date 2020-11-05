Police ask for help finding 16-year-old girl last seen in Saint-Hyacinthe

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since yesterday evening.

Catalina Dupuis, was last seen on Nov. 4 at around 7 p.m. near Pratte Ave. in Saint-Hyacinthe, police said in a release.

She was on foot at the time, police said. Her loved ones have reason to fear for her safety.

She's very small, at 5' tall and 95 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black backpack with a white "Vans" logo, white shoes and a khaki winter coat.

Anyone who's seen her is asked to call 911, or to confidentially send a tip to the Surete du Quebec at 1-800-659-4264.