Police ask for help in search for Montreal girl, 16, missing since last Friday

image.jpeg

Montreal police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in almost a week.

Catherine Moskal is described as white, with olive skin, and very thin, at just under 100 pounds and 5'3".

She has brown eyes, long brown hair, and tattooes on her left wrist and right forearm.

She hasn't been seen since about 2:25 p.m. last Friday, Nov. 20, and police "have reason to fear for her safety" because she has fallen into bad company, police said.

It's unknown what clothing she may be wearing or what spots in the city she frequents.

