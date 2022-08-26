iHeartRadio
Police ask for help to find missing 30-year-old Que. man

Vladimir Cameus, 30, was last seen early Friday morning in Mandeville, Que., northeast of Montreal (Image: Surete du Quebec)

Quebec police are asking for the public's help to find 30-year-old Vladimier Cameus, who has been missing since early Friday morning. 

Cameus stands at 5'6" (1.68 metres), weighs 230 lbs (104 kilograms), has black hair, and black eyes. 

He was last seen at around 2:30 a.m. in Mandeville, Que., northeast of Montreal. 

Cameus was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, black jacket, and glasses. 

He was reportedly driving a silver 2016 Dodge Caravan, license plate number M58 WVD.

Anyone with information on Cameus's location should call 911 or contact the Surete du Quebec at 1-800-659-4264 to communicate anonymously. 

His relatives have reason to fear for his health and safety, according to police. 

