iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police ask for public's help in locating man wanted for drug dealing

Police are searching for 21-year-old Jessy Duval. There's a warrant out for his arrest in connection to drug dealing / Longueuil police

The Longueuil police are asking for the public's help in locating a 21-year-old man who is the subject of an arrest warrant for allegedly possessing and selling drugs. 

Jessy Duval has white skin, stands 5'7" and weighs about 154 lbs. He has brown eyes, brown hair, and speaks French. 

Duval also has several tattoos, including a hand with a gun, a woman's face, and a diamond on his left arm and hand. He also has a skull on his right arm and lettering on his right hand, and a gun on his chest. 

Police think he may be in the Sherbrooke area, given that he has family there. 

Anyone with information on Duval's whereabouts is being asked to call 911 or the Longueuil police's anonymous line at 450-646-8500.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error