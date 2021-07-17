iHeartRadio
Police ask for public's help locating missing Joliette teen

Lea Cornellier was last seen on July 15. Quebec provincial police say there is reason to fear for her health and safety. (Photo: Surete du Quebec)

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old girl who was last seen on July 15.

Lea Cornellier was last seen that day at 7 p.m. in Joliette. Police said she could be in the Montreal area.

Her relatives told police they have reason to fear for her health and safety.

Cornellier stands 5'2 and weighs 110 lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes and has a flower tattoo on her chest and a flower and needle tattoo on her left arm. She also wears eyeglasses.

She was last seen wearing pale blue ripped jeans and a camisole with a black drawstring on the back.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous tip at 1-800-659-4264.  

