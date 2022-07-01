Police ask for public's help to find missing Laval man

Laval police are asking for the public's help to find 30-year-old Mario Minassian who was last seen at a hospital on the evening of June 30.

He has black hair, brown eyes, a black beard, stands at 5'6" (1.68 metres), weighs 180 lbs (81.8 kilograms), and has a tattoo on his right forearm.

He was last seen wearing dark jogging pants and a black sweater. He may also have a bandage on the index finger of his right hand.

Minassian speaks French. Police say he may be travelling via public transport. His family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on his location can communicate with police confidentially by calling 450 662-INFO (4636), or by dialing 911 and mentioning file LVL 220630-110.