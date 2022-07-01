iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police ask for public's help to find missing Laval man

Mario Minassian, 30, was last seen at a hospital centre in Laval. (Photo: Laval police)

Laval police are asking for the public's help to find 30-year-old Mario Minassian who was last seen at a hospital on the evening of June 30. 

He has black hair, brown eyes, a black beard, stands at 5'6" (1.68 metres), weighs 180 lbs (81.8 kilograms), and has a tattoo on his right forearm. 

He was last seen wearing dark jogging pants and a black sweater. He may also have a bandage on the index finger of his right hand. 

Minassian speaks French. Police say he may be travelling via public transport. His family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on his location can communicate with police confidentially by calling 450 662-INFO (4636), or by dialing 911 and mentioning file LVL 220630-110.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*