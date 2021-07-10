iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police ask for public's help to find missing Quebec woman

image.jpg

Police are asking the public for help to locate Marie Grenier, who has been reported missing.

The 67-year-old Vaudreuil-Dorion resident was last seen on June 17 at 9 a.m. on Briand Street. She was reportedly carrying a purse.

Grenier is 5’5” (1.65 metres) and weighs 125 lbs (56 kilograms). She has light skin, mid-length hair dyed black, and hazel eyes.

Police say she also has a scar on her wrist.

Her family fears for her health and safety.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

People can also anonymously relay information that could aid the search by calling the Sûreté du Québec’s Criminal Information Center at 1-800 659 4264. 

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error