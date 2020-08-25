Police ask for public's help to find missing St-Hyacinthe man
MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 37-year-old St-Hyacinthe man who went missing mid-August.
Raphael Gatien was last seen leaving his home on Laframboise Blvd. around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Gatien stands 5”11, weighs approximately 214 lbs and has brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white markings on the back, a black cap, grey cargo pants and black shoes. Those close to him say they have reason to worry for his safety.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or the anonymous line at 1-800-659-4264.
Katelyn Thomas
CTV News Montreal Digital Reporter
