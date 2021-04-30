Police ask public for help finding man missing in Montreal

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

Johnny Taqulik, 40, was last seen April 30 near 165 De La Gauchetière St. West wearing a dark blue cap, a gray long-sleeved sweater, and beige shorts.

Police describe Taqulik as Indigenous with dark hair and eyes, weighing about 165 pounds, and about 5'9" tall.

Anyone with information can contact police directly though this link, or anonymously by calling INFO-CRIME MONTREAL at 514-299-0226.