Police ask public to help look for woman missing since Monday from Eastern Townships

image.jpeg

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help finding a 50-year-old woman who is missing from the town of Cowansville, in the Eastern Townships.

Shelley Whitehead was last seen early in the morning on Monday, April 25, at around 8 a.m. She was walking at the time.

Her relatives have reason to fear for her health and safety, police say.

She's described as five foot four and 198 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or report it confidentally to 1-800-659-4264 .

