Police ask residents near shooting to stay in their homes during search for suspect
A man is in critical condition after gunshots were fired near Place de la Cote-Vertu on Saturday evening.
Montreal police said they received reports of shots being fired at around 7:30 p.m. in a residential area near several apartment buildings.
Police found the victim, a man in his 60s, with a single gunshot wound to his upper body.
The victim was taken to hospital and police said they fear for his life.
The suspect fled the scene and police were asking nearby residents to stay inside their homes.
