iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police ask residents near shooting to stay in their homes during search for suspect

FILE PHOTO (photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV Montreal)

A man is in critical condition after gunshots were fired near Place de la Cote-Vertu on Saturday evening.

Montreal police said they received reports of shots being fired at around 7:30 p.m. in a residential area near several apartment buildings.

Police found the victim, a man in his 60s, with a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was taken to hospital and police said they fear for his life.

The suspect fled the scene and police were asking nearby residents to stay inside their homes. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

CJAD contact information

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*