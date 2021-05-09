Police asking for help finding missing 57-year-old man

By Adam Kovac, CTV News Montreal

MONTREAL -- Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating a 57-year-old man who has been missing since May 4.

Laurent Morin was last seen in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie area. His family has not heard from him since and fears for his health and safety.

Morin is white and stands 5'8 and weighs 200 lbs. He has a shaved head and grey eyes and may have difficulty walking.

He is known to spend time near Jarry Park or the Old Port.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.