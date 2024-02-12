iHeartRadio
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police believe abandoned car with bullet holes linked to Montreal North shooting


A car with bullet holes was found near the corner of Industriel and Pie-IX boulevards. Montreal police believe it may be linked to a shooting earlier in the day on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. (CTV News)

A car riddled with bullet holes was found in Montreal North Monday afternoon and police say they believe the vehicle was involved in a shooting that happened nearby earlier in the day.

At around 1:15 p.m., police received a 911 call about people in two cars exchanging gunfire near the corner of Prieur Street and Parc-Georges Avenue. No victims were found when police arrived.

A short while later, police say they found a car with gunshot impacts near the intersection of Industriel and Pie-IX boulevards.

No arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing.

12
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*