Police believe alleged pimp may have more victims in Quebec and B.C.

Montreal police have arrested a man for the alleged sexual exploitation of a 20-year-old woman, and investigators believe there may be more victims.

Sergei Klenovski, 25, was arrested on Monday by the integrated squad to combat sexual exploitation (EILP), a team of 25 investigators from various police forces.

Investigators say Klenovski might have other alleged victims in Quebec and British Columbia.

Klenovski appeared at the Montreal courthouse Wednesday to face eight counts, including human trafficking, pimping, assault, uttering threats and carrying and using a weapon.

Klenovski was acquitted in the 2017 attempted murder of a 27-year-old man who was found stabbed in an apartment on Papineau Avenue. Police suspected at the time that Klenovski had stabbed the man because the victim was dating his ex-girlfriend.

In the summer of 2018, however, he was sentenced to four months in prison for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

Klenovski is 5'9", weighs 150 lbs. and has brown hair. He speaks French, English and Russian.

Anyone who believes they are a victim or knows someone who may have been a victim is asked to visit their local police station or to call 911 to file an official complaint.