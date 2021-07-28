iHeartRadio
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Police believe body found in Riviere des Prairies could be murder suspect

The Laval Police department (SPL) file photo. SOURCE: SPL

Montreal police believe a body pulled from the waters near a Hydro-Quebec generating station in the Rivière des Prairies Wednesday morning could possibly be that of a suspect wanted in the city's 13th homicide of the year. 

Police are still waiting for the remains to be officially identified.  

According to police, a 911 call was placed between 8 and 9 a.m. by workers at the dam, located on the river between Montreal and Laval, who discovered the body. 

Navdeep Ghotra was accused of killing his wife, 32-year-old Rajinder Prabhneed Kaur, whose body was found in her apartment on July 19. A manhunt had been ongoing since her killing. 

An autopsy is being performed following the discovery of the body. 

-- With files from CTV Montreal's Joe Lofaro

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error