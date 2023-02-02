iHeartRadio
Police believe man arrested on luring, child pornography charges may have had other victims


image.jpg

Police on Montreal's South Shore believes there may be more victims of a man recently arrested for luring a child and producing child pornography.

Longueuil police (SPAL) arrested Gilles Croteau, 57, in the Saint-Hubert borough on Jan. 24 after an investigation that led to 31 arrests across Quebec for various sex offences, including child pornography possession and production.

Croteau is facing producing, transmitting and distributing child pornography charges in addition to a count of luring a child.

"During his crimes, he allegedly used the aliases Francis, Jack and Charles," the SPAL said in a news release. "The investigation leads us to believe that Gilles Croteau could have had other victims."

Police are asking anyone who was victimized by Croteau to call 450-463-7211.

"All information will be treated confidentially by an investigator," police say.

The mass arrest was made following an investigation involving over 275 officers out of Montreal, Quebec City, Longueuil, Laval and Gatineau.

Gilles Croteau, a teacher at Collège Trinité, a private high school in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, was one of those arrested in the operation. 

