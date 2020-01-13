UPDATE: Sept-Iles woman missing for a week has been found safe and sound
UPDATE, Jan. 14: The Surete du Quebec says the woman below was found safe and sound in the Sept-Iles area.
-----
Quebec provincial police say they have reason to believe a 36-year-old Sept-Iles woman who was last seen by her family a week ago may be in the Montreal area - some 900 km southwest of home.
The Surete du Quebec said the family of the woman was last in touch with her Jan. 6 and have reason to fear for her health and safety.
The woman stands five feet tall and weighs 154 pounds, She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a piercing in her upper lip, one tattoo above her left breast and a tattoo of the word "Love" on her right wrist.
When she was last seen, the woman was wearing a black Rudsak coat with beige fur trim.
Police are asking anyone with information on the woman's whereabouts to contact 911 or the SQ's Centrale de l'information criminelle at 1-800-659-4264. Information may be provided in confidence.
