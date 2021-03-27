Police believe they've found the body of Bromont man who went missing while skiing on Lake Champlain

Quebec police say Vermont officers have found the body of the 62-year-old Bromont resident who went missing while airborne skiing on Wednesday.

On Saturday afternoon, Vermont police located the body and sail used for skiing of a man off the shores of Lake Champlain.

“Everything suggests that it is Pierre Dunnigan,” said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville on Saturday evening.

An autopsy will be performed at the beginning of the week to confirm the identity of the body.

The SQ said Saturday morning that American police were helping with the search for Dunnigan, since the Lake Champlain straddles the border.

He was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on the ice of Lake Champlain, in the Baie de Venise, near the city dock in Venise-en-Québec. His car was found in the adjacent parking lot.

Police erected roadblocks on Saturday around Lake Champlain, in Montérégie, to ask citizens to keep their eyes peeled for the missing man.

In the last few days, searches had focused mostly around the Baie de Venise and Missisquoi Bay.

The helicopter was still there on Saturday afternoon, along with drones and an all-terrain vehicle that can also drive on the water.

- This report from the Canadian Press was first published on Saturday, March 27, 2021.