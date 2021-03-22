Police break up gathering of more than 200 youths in Laval, several tickets issued

Several tickets were issued Sunday night by police for an illegal gathering of more than 200 youths in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons off Highway 13 South in Laval.

The police arrived on the scene around 8:00 p.m., after receiving several calls for a gathering: "In a fairly small area, there were around 150 vehicles with many, many people outside the vehicles," said Lt. Jean-François Gignac of the Laval Police Service.

The police intervention, which went well according to the police, lasted about two hours with the assistance of the Sûreté du Québec. Around 10 p.m., all the youths had left the scene.

As of early Monday night, Laval police had not yet tallied the exact number of fines that were issued.

Lt. Gignac mentioned that this area was problematic last summer due to car races or drivers "drifting" in the parking lots. Without being planned, the operation allowed police officers to demonstrate that this type of gathering would not be tolerated this year.