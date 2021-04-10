iHeartRadio
Police break up gathering on boat for violating public health guidelines

Montreal police broke up a gathering on a boat anchored in an Old Port marina on Saturday for allegedly violating public health guidelines.

According to posts on social media, several of the boat's occupants were employees of far right media organization Rebel News.

Police said about a dozen people onboard the boat, which was rented as an Airbnb, were not respecting COVID-19 pandemic rules regarding masks and social distancing.

Police said no arrests were made but a report will be given to the Crown Prosecutor's office.  

