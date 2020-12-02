Police called to school on South Shore to investigate threat

By Daniel J. Rowe and Luca Caruso-Moro, CTV News Montreal

Longueuil police (SPAL) erected a perimeter around St-Claire Elementary School in Brossard while investigating an incident at the request of the school's administration.

While police have not released details of the incident, SPAL spokesperson Ghyslain Vallières said there was a threat of some kind made nearby. The threat was not directed at the school, but it was near enough that officers opted to keep students inside and secure the parimetre.

Investigators remained on the scene for hours as the school's administration instructed parents to pick up their children in designated areas.

SPAL spokespeople said more information would be available in the following days, including whether the threat was legitimate.

Sixteen SPAL police cars were on site at the height of the intervention while students were confined within the school.

No injuries were reported.

POLICE ON SITE AS PREVENTATIVE MEASURE

